Joseph P. Moroni
Joseph found peace surrounded by his family on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at the age of 71.
He is survived by his loving wife Yvonne of 19 years; his children Matthew (Rose) Moroni, Andrew Moroni, Ben (Meredith) Groenevelt and Katie (Mark) Dahl; his grandchildren Anna, Joe, Frank, Lexi, Whitney, Heidi, Lauren and Amanda; and his siblings Harry (Barrie), Kitty Ryan, (the late Thomas), Frank (Catherine), Judy Martin Veatch (Les), Molly, and Nancy Bangiola (Paul).
He was preceded in death by his parents Aldo and Gloria Trucco Moroni and his brothers Aldo and Jim (Rosemary).
Further survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
No services are being planned immediately. A Celebration of Life for Joseph will be held at a later date and time.
In leu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Oconomowoc Public Library in his memory, 200 W. South St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
