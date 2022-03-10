WAUKESHA
Joyce Elaine Puzia
Jan. 14, 1931 - March 7, 2022
Joyce Elaine (nee Potterton) Puzia, age 91, passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice on March 7, 2022. Joyce was born on January 14, 1931 in Dodgeville, to parents Burton and Zola Potterton (nee Person).
Joyce was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Henry.
Joyce is survived by her children, Lynda (Jeff) Rohloff, David (Cindy) Puzia, and Michael (Rob Johnson) Puzia; grandchildren, Jennifer (Steve) Shockency, Kyle (Vickki) Puzia, and Ericka Puzia; great-grandchildren, Madison Anderson, Kierstin Brooks, Meera Puzia, Raeya Puzia; brother, John Potterton; sisters, Donna (Nick) Hyke and Julie (Andy) Oskendahl; sisters-in-law, Odelia Puzia and Cecelia Wheat; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Joyce and Henry ran Club 29 in Milwaukee for 42 years. Joyce was a lifetime member of Girl Scouts and served on the Board of Directors. Joyce was troop leader of 1360 and MS Flying Dutchman III. Joyce ran many events for the Girl Scouts of Milwaukee. She is still remembered by the girls of her troops.
Joyce was a lector, Eucharistic minister, and chairperson of the Catholic Committee on Scouting for the Milwaukee Archdiocese.
Joyce moved to Florida where she was still active in Girl Scouting in St. Petersburg. She was the recipient of the St. Anne and Elizabeth Ann Seaton Award for Catholic Girl Scouts. Joyce was also on the Safety Committee of the American Red Cross and taught many first aid classes.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Girl Scouts of Wisconsin (131 S. 69th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53214) in Joyce’s name are appreciated.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the staff at AngelsGrace for the compassion and care they have shown Joyce and her family.
A visitation will take place on Friday, March 18, at St. Bruno’s Catholic Church (226 W. Ottawa Avenue, Dousman, WI 53118) from 9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian burial to follow. Joyce will be laid to rest at Wisconsin Memorial Park next to her husband, Henry.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.