Judith A. Hannon
On June 16, 2023, the heavenly gates opened as Jesus brought home an angel he placed on earth. After a short and very courageous battle with cancer and in the arms of her children, Judy peacefully entered eternal life.
Judy is survived by her children, Rick (Nancy) Hannon, Kevin (Michelle) Hannon and Wendy (Dan) Knickelbein; her grandchildren, Mike (Shelly), Amanda (Eunice), Cole (Emily), Casey (Nabilah) and Sean; her three great-grandchildren and the sparkle in her eyes, Evan, Emma and Mikey; her sister, Kathy (Jeff); her niece, Lisa; her best friend, Charlotte; and her four-legged companion, Semper. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lorraine Sojat; her husband, Michael; brother, Bobby; sister, Joanne; and her grandson, Jason.
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home (new location), 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Concluding the service, at Judy’s request, there will be an Open House Pool Party at 1211 Dorchester Drive to celebrate her life by doing the things she loved. Bring your swimsuits and gambling singles.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.