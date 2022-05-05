DOUSMAN
Judith Stanek
Judith Stanek of Dousman passed away the morning of April 25, 2022, at the age of 82 from complications of a staph infection.
Judy and her husband, Ferdinand Stanek, were married for nearly 52 years.
She will be deeply missed by her daughter Lisa Stanek, son Matt Stanek, daughter-in-law Marin Stanek, and grandsons Eric and Jake, as well as many family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband and her father, Arthur Frank, and her mother, Louise (nee Pough) Frank.
She is survived by her brother William (Bill) Frank and several nephews and their families.
A memorial service will be held at the Emmanuel United Church of Christ on Saturday, May 14, with visitation at 12 p.m., service at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer’s Association are appreciated.
