Judy Lynn Timmer
Feb. 18, 1960 - Aug. 10, 2023
Judy Lynn Timmer, age 63, passed away at AngelsGrace Hospice with her family by her side on August 10, 2023, following her two and a half year battle with cancer. Judy was born in Milwaukee to Ronald and Diane Reiter (nee Majchrzak) on February 18, 1960.
Judy is survived by the love of her life, and soulmate, Jeff; children, Megan (Jon) Lyon, Laura (Tyler) Welch and Rachel Timmer; grandchildren, Luella, Harrison, Charlie, Porter, Thatcher, Marlow, Sloane, and Ruth; her mother, Diane; siblings, Susan (Greg) Young and Peggy (Bernie) Long; mother-in-law, Shirley Timmer; along with many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Judy was preceded in passing by her father, Ronald; father-in-law, Russ Timmer; and grandparents, Edmund and Harriet Majchrzak and Charles and Rose Reiter.
Those who knew Judy recognized her deep love for her family almost immediately, especially when it came to her eight grandchildren! She was creative, selfless, and sure did love her iced coffee! She was effortlessly beautiful, and constantly put others before herself, even in her final days. Many received Judy’s handmade cards in the mail for birthdays, anniversaries or “just because” cards; because she had a way of always making you feel loved and special.
Family and friends were always Judy’s top priority. Long weekends away to her and Jeff’s cabin in St. Germain with the family were some of her fondest memories. Girls trips to Lake Geneva and Door County were all she talked about for months to follow. She had a way of always making everyone around her happy, and her smile and light will be remembered by all who had the privilege of meeting or knowing her.
The family would like to thank AngelsGrace for their tremendous care and compassion during Judy’s final days. They were monumental in helping make her comfortable, while caring and empathizing with all of her loved ones.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to AngelsGrace Hospice in Judy’s name are greatly appreciated.
A visitation to celebrate Judy’s life will take place on Monday, August 21, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (145 E. Lisbon Rd. Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.