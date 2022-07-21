Julian Figueroa
July 22, 1944 - July 11, 2022
Julian Figueroa, age 77, passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022, surrounded by loved ones He was born on July 22, 1944, in Woodsboro, Texas, to Lorenzo and Trinidad (Hernandez) Figueroa.
Julian is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Florence Figueroa; their children, Martin (Lisa) Figueroa, Lillian Figueroa, Angie Figueroa, Vivianna (Derek) Greatsinger and Domingo Figueroa; his honorary daughter, Tracey (Eric); his grandchildren, Tom, Clark, Elena, Jonah, Ylliana, Esai, Sieara, Sophia and Dezmond; his honorary grandson, Colt; his brother, Tony (Mary); his honorary brother, Paul (Jean); and many other family members and good friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Lupe, Lorenzo, Daniel, Ruben; honorary brother, Ray; and his sisters, Susie and Lily.
Julian is a U.S. Army veteran having served in the Vietnam War. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 40 years as a mail carrier. Julian was the epitome of “work hard, play hard.” He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Julian was a man of strong faith, was dearly loved, and will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, July 22, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A gathering to celebrate Julian’s life will follow at Sullivan Veterans Memorial Park, 408 Grove St. in Sullivan.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.