Julie Dlouhy
Julie Dlouhy was born to eternal life on February 8, 2022, at the age of 88.
Loving mother of Richard Swider and Susan (Richard) Waldorf. Grandmother of Kimberly (Daniel) Teresinski, Ryan (Katie) Waldorf and Nicolas (Kathleen) Swider. Great-grandmother of Brianna, Ethan, Lucas and Kylie. Sister of Mary Jo Austin. Stepmother of Jeff (Sue) Dlouhy, Jim Dlouhy, Tom (Margaret) Dlouhy and Nancy Dlouhy.
Preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Dlouhy.
Gathering at Zion Episcopal Church, 237 N. Lake Road, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, on Saturday, February 19, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Memorial Service at 4 p.m. Private burial at Forest Home Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Zion Episcopal Church or Shorehaven.
Becker Ritter Funeral Home, 262-782-5330, is serving the family. Visit online at www.beckerritter.com.