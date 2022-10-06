June Wischer
Aug. 2, 1929 — Sept. 28, 2022
June Wischer (nee Kuklovsky), age 93, entered heaven peacefully at AngelsGrace Hospice late September 28, 2022, where she joined her husband, Donald, and nine brothers and sisters.
She was a wonderful wife to Don for 65 years; a marvelous mother and role model to Keith (Beth) Wischer, Julie (Gary) Swaim, and Wendy (Ted) Newton. Nicest Nana to Drew (Erin) Wischer, Blake (Nanda) Wischer and Kara (Chase) Salazar, Grayson (Brynne) Swaim and Callan Swaim and Alex and Ariana Newton; greatest Gigi to Lydia Marie and Ethan Bernard Wischer, Louise Klaire and Amelia Rose Wischer, Lainey Grace and twins Gwenevere June and Bernard Owen Swaim; and awesome aunt to nieces, nephews and loved by cousins and friends.
June, a graduate of North Division High School in Milwaukee was retired from Oconomowoc School District.
Visitation will be held and announced at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc or Dr. Martin Luther Church in Oconomowoc.
Schramka Funeral Home is serving the family.