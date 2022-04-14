Karen Ann (Strey) Mallow
June 5, 1939 - March 30, 2022
Karen Ann Mallow, age 82, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2022, in Granada Hills, California. Karen was born in Watertown on June 5, 1939, to Roy (Mike) and Vlasta (nee Ceithamer) Strey.
Karen graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1957, where she served as the majorette in the marching band. Karen and her husband, Herbert, relocated to Los Angeles, California, in the mid-1960s for Herb’s job, but she always called Oconomowoc home.
Karen was truly young at heart and was always on the move. She loved spending time with her family, attending plays and musicals, traveling, and going to Disneyland. An avid sports lover, she was loyal to the UCLA Bruins and was a life-long fan of her beloved Chicago Cubs. Karen was also known for her generous gift giving, especially at Christmastime. Her generosity extended from her family and friends to the community in which she lived. She was known for “adopting” as many as 36 kids from underserved communities through The Salvation Army for Christmas each year. She enjoyed shopping for gifts and giving her “Christmas kids” a holiday they would remember. She also had a soft spot in her heart for kids with special needs, and dedicated nearly 30 years working in special education for the LA Unified School District.
Karen is survived by her husband of 61 years, Herbert Mallow; daughter Kim Greenfield and son-in-law Michael Greenfield; son Timothy Mallow and daughter-in-law Cynthia Mallow; daughter Kellie Schulz and son-in-law Michael Schulz. She is also survived by grandchildren Ryan Greenfield (Natalie), Caitlin Greenfield, Sarah Greenfield, Tahnee Daye, and great-grandchildren Lily and Kennedy Greenfield. She is further survived by her siblings, Jim Strey, Bob Strey, Donna Standell (Joseph), Kathy Vogt, and Tom Strey (Kathy), as well as many nieces and nephews. Karen had many good friends and co-workers but none as dear as Marysue Luke, whom she met while working in the special education department at Leichman High School.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Vlasta Strey; her sister JoAnn Schultz; sister-in-law Kathie Strey; brother-in-law Gus Vogt; sister-in-law Doris Griebenow; brother-in-law Kurt Griebenow; and sister-in-law Ruth Ellarson.
A service and burial are planned for later this summer at Glenview Memorial Gardens in Ixonia.