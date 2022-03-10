OKAUCHEE
Karen M. Kangas
Dec. 12, 1946 - March 5, 2022
Karen M. Kangas of Okauchee, age 75, passed away on Saturday, March 5, 2022. She was born on December 12, 1946, to Louis and Anna (Puhl) Sorenson in Oconomowoc.
Karen is survived by her children, Kurt Kangas, Kirk “Tony” (Petra Dunn) Kangas, Kent (Megan) Van Buren and Kaye (Wendy) Kangas; grandchildren, Hailee and Jordan Saunders; brother, James (Suzanne) Sorenson; and plenty of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Alan Kangas; her parents; and siblings, Donald (Diane) Sorenson, Dolores (James) Gormley, Sandra Sorenson, William (Kathie) Sorenson and Sue Ann Sorenson.
A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Friday, March 18, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Summit Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.