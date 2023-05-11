Karen Mae Hoeft
Karen Mae Hoeft (nee Ruhs) was called home to the Lord unexpectedly on Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 73.
She is survived by her children Cindy Jensen, Tracy Schultz (Dan Sagert), Shari (Jimmy) Olson, and Mike Hoeft (Jen Wallace); her grandchildren Logan (21) and Camden Hoeft (11), Kelsi (Tim Champeau), Wyatt Mack, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Amara (Dylan) Erickson, Marissa and Zakk Olson and her great-grandchildren Conner Mack (8), unborn baby girl “Lilly Mae Champeau,” Zoe Erickson (3) and Olivia Andrea (4); siblings Joan (Steve) Chivers, Bonnie (Tom) Kuester, Kenneth (Diana) Ruhs, Sandy Meyer and Dale Ruhs; along with a large extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Hoeft; brother Robert (Debbie) Ruhs; and parents Herbert and Lilly Ruhs of Ixonia.
Karen, Gaga, Grandma or all of the other nicknames she had, wouldn’t want us to celebrate in boring black clothes and mourn her - she would want us to celebrate! So please, wear your brightest most floral dresses, shirts, big hats and let’s send her home to the Lord in the style that she would’ve wanted us to!
There will be finger foods and hot ham and rolls at the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. There will be no further planned gathering at this time following the burial.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, May 13, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at Ixonia Lutheran Cemetery on Husitsford Road in Ixonia.
Any memorials given to the family are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.