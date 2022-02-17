WATERTOWN
Karl J. Yoh
Karl J. Yoh of Watertown passed away February 7, 2022, at age 57 years.
Cherished son of Betty and the late John Yoh. Dear brother of Michelle (Tom) Elmergreen. Loving uncle of Lauren Elmergreen. Further survived by cousins and many dear friends.
Visitation will be Saturday, February 19, at Wisconsin Memorial Park Chapel of the Flowers, 13235 W. Capitol Drive, from 1 p.m. until the time of funeral service at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Wisconsin Chapter, 6737 W. Washington St., Suite 2100, Milwaukee, WI 53214, would be appreciated.
Harder Funeral Home of Brookfield, 262-781-8350, is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at www.harderfuneralhome.com.