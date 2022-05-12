OCONOMOWOC
Kathleen ‘Kathy’ J. Kelln
June 4, 1951 — May 6, 2022
Kathleen “Kathy” J. Kelln, age 70, passed away on Friday, May 6, 2022, at her home in Oconomowoc. She was born on June 4, 1951, to Arthur and Isabelle (Chlebanowski) Voorhees in Chicago.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Donna (Dave Kidd), Mark (Heather) and Max (Jenny); her grandchildren, Peyton, Colin, Audrey and Scarlet; her siblings, Karen (Robert), Kenny and Donald (Cindy); her stepmom, Barb; her step-granddaughters, Kassy and Kaylee; and many otherfamily and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dennis; and sister, Dorothy.
Kathy was united in marriage to Donald for just short of 50 years. She grew up in Worth before becoming a weather girl for United and then moving to Wisconsin. There, she excelled at being a mother, cook, seamstress, and being a voice for those that were unheard. She loved telling stories about her kids and grandkids and traveling on the yearly “cousin trips.”
A prayer service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 16, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 1165 E. Summit Ave., Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorials may be made to the National Hospice Foundation or to your local food bank.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.