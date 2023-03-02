NASHOTAH
Kathryn A. Rampolla
June 29, 1932 - Feb. 28. 2023
Kathryn A. “Kathy” Rampolla, age 90, of Nashotah, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, surrounded by her loving husband and two daughters. She was born on June 29, 1932, to Louis and Jerrine Jones, in Danville, Illinois.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Ted; their children, Mary (Brian) and Julie; her grandchildren John, Samantha and Theodore; her sisters-in-law, Anna Shimek and Fifi Stevens; her lifelong friend, Dody Sadler; and many nieces and nephews.
She and her parents moved to Oconomowoc when she was a junior in high school and her father was transferred to Wisconsin with the Musebeck Shoe Company. She married Theodore Rampolla on December 28, 1957, at St. Catherine’s Church in Milwaukee, which was the beginning of 65 years of devoted love and adventures.
Kathy was an insurance agent at Wisconsin Insurance Management for 25 years. She was a devoted wife and mother who loved big family gatherings. Kathy enjoyed traveling to warm places and helping move her daughters from one end of the country to the other. She was kind, generous, and very social. Kathy loved her friends, playing dominos, attending water aerobics, and spending time with family and friends. She was an exceptional cook and baker, an avid reader, and the family historian. She will always be remembered for her joyful spirit and infectious smile.
A funeral Mass will be held for Kathy on Friday, March 10, at 12 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior to the service at St. Jerome’s Church in Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Kathy’s name to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Clinic at Summit Aurora Hospital.
The family would like to thank Dr. Rodrigues, Dr. Siegal and the wonderful staff at Summit Aurora Cancer clinic for their loving care and compassion for so many years.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.