OKAUCHEE
Kathryn C. Kleinhenz
February 13, 1958 - August 20, 2022
Kathryn Cecelia Kleinhenz, devout Christian servant of those in need and longtime Okauchee resident, was welcomed into the Kingdom of God on August 20, 2022.
She is survived by her sons Jacob (Kari) and William; her daughter, Nicole; her grandchildren Jameson, Asher, Parker, Jaden, and Logan; her partner, Mike, and his daughter, Ashley (Troy); her mother, Joan; and her sisters Lynn and Carol.
She was born to Joan and Ludwig Kleinhenz on February 13, 1958 in Waukesha. KC spent most of her life helping others in need, touching so many people and families along the way. She loved to quilt, tend to her garden, worship God, and spend time on the lake with a cold Bud Light. She was an active volunteer at the MS Society, she loved to travel to warm places, and spend as much time as possible with Jameson and Asher.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 120 Nashotah Road, Nashotah.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, 121 S. Cross Street, Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.