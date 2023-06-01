Kay Basile-Super
April 7, 1943 - May 26, 2023
Kay Basile-Super, age 80, passed away on Friday, May 26, 2023, at AngelsGrace Hospice. She was born on April 7, 1943, to Paul and Ruth Miller in Lincoln, Illinois.
Kay graduated from Illinois State University in 1964, beginning her teaching career in Elgin, Ill. She married Al Basile in 1966 and raised two children on Okauchee Lake, making lifelong friends, traveling to the Florida Keys in winter, and lunching with her girlfriends. She earned her master’s degree in education, and taught English at Oconomowoc High School until her retirement in 2000. She was a loving person, putting others before herself. After Al passed, she remarried Darryl Super, living out her retirement in the Catholic Church, cooking for family, watching hockey and reading. She had a gentle soul and was loved by all, surrounded by friends and family until God called her home.
Kay is survived by her second husband, Darryl; her children, Mathew Basile and Juliet (Fritz) Steitzer; stepdaughter Jennifer Cavin; her grandchildren, Andrea (James) Keaten, Ellen, Eva and Erik Steitzer, Kimberly (Mitchell) Quimby, Kaitlyn (fiancé Nicholas) Kane, Sean and Jameson Cavin; her great-grandchildren, Rhylin and Skyler; daughter-in-law, Martha Basile; and many other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Al Basile; her brother, Glenn Miller; and her stepdaughter, Amy Kane.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish in North Lake, with a visitation one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made in Kay’s name to Paralyzed Veterans.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.