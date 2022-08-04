Keith Pulvermacher
Milwaukee-area music artist, Keith Pulvermacher, lost his battle with Multiple Myeloma (a cancer of plasma cells). Keith’s battle began in December of 2019 and, although treatment was a roller coaster of ups and downs, his optimism prevailed through the very end. Unfortunately, health complications associated with treatment took its toll and Keith died on July 30, 2022 – with his wife and siblings close by. Many know that Keith frequently used sign language. He was fluent in the translation of two words that required only one finger ... that’s what we think of Multiple Myeloma.
Keith was born and raised in Butler, USA. He was a husband to Tammy (nee Thiel), father to Isabella and Sophia, son of Maureen and the late Jeff Pulvermacher, brother to Joe Pulvermacher and Jaime (Chad) Sommerfeld, and an uncle to Maya and Chloe Pulvermacher and Ella & Mya Sommerfeld. He was also a teacher, artist, and friend to people too numerous to count.
He earned a living and supported his beautiful family through his art, live performances, and teaching music to budding musicians. Prior to his birth, Keith enjoyed collaborating with artists like the Beatles, Ray Charles, the Beach Boys, Roy Orbison, and Jimi Hendrix (Keith made these claims during his performances… so they must be true). After Keith was born, in the second grade, he picked up the guitar and never looked back. He knew he was destined for greatness after winning the 1984 Butler Recreation Talent Show with his brother (playing classical renditions of “Ain’t She Sweet” and “Hound Dog”). Sure, he went on to perform with many acclaimed bands and musical artists – but everyone can agree that the bar was set pretty high in 1984.
As writer’s block impacted the progress of this tribute, A peek into Keith’s songwriting prowess presented a way to clear the fog. So many lyrics could be used for this tribute – a fitting nod to a wordsmith who knew that everybody’s gonna need somebody sometime. His songs told the same stories that we told before… We all think that they’re funny so we tell them once more. We laugh and we laugh – until we cry… talking about the days gone by.
Life has a way of picking you up after knocking you down. So, try not to worry, try not to run. Try not to dwell on the damage you’ve done. Just have a little hope, and believe in faith… when you need it most… you know life has a way. There’s only so much time in this place; so, try to keep a smile upon your face. The clock is ticking faster I find. So, take a little time. It’s safe to say that sometimes you gotta die a little, let the train fall off the tracks. Hit the bottom of the bottle, just be sure to come on back!
With a couple good friends and some bottles of wine, you may not know the words but you still sing along — to melodies as familiar as the smell of bacon, Palmolive, and the soup you’re making. With Keith gone from earth, we need something we can’t hold. The days of our youth may have come and gone, so now we take what he told us and carry it on. It takes just one of his songs to bring you back where you belong. Feels like you’ve never gone and you’re with him once again ... his legacy of music lives on.
Keith was thankful to have his old guitar, so he could tell you what good friends you are. Love ain’t cheap… there’ll always be a price to pay ... broken hearts fall apart and pieces never fit together the same ... it’ll be alright ...
I swear it’s no illusion, I promise it’s no dream. The years flew by like the wind – with all of the magic and pretend. Even if we can’t remember way back when ... we’ll still want them back again. Now these bricks in our pockets that we can’t put down — since he’s been gone, it just follows us around. The brick in our pockets will go where we go. Keith was our blessing, now he’s our prayer. There’s a reason God knows why ... because all the sweetest things money just can’t buy!
Keith is preceded in death by his grandparents (Ernie, Ruth, Joe, and Harriet), his mother-in-law (Jan), John Prine, Chet Atkins, Johnny Cash, J.P. Duffy, and Betty White. Keith is survived by James Taylor, Willie Nelson, Tommy Emmanuel, Keith Richards, and possibly Elvis.
A celebration of life is being planned close to Keith’s birthday. Details will be released in future correspondence; but, 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 21, at Bub’s Irish Pub in Germantown is sounding pretty good to us right now. In the meantime, a trust is being set up for Keith’s Daughters. Contributions to the Isabella and Sophia Pulvermacher Future Fund can be made in lieu of flowers. More information about the KPKrew fundraising campaign is available at: https://lite.event-forge.com/a0362734-9d20-40e6bbeb-eef8835b9691/keith-pulvermacher/campaign/9 One thing we know, is that love is the one thing that gets us through most of our days. Your support, generosity, and friendship are appreciated. Because, as Keith would say, “we’re not meant to do this thing called life alone!”
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.