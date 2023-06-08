Keith Sam Henson
April 25, 1934 - June 1, 2023
Keith Sam Henson, age 89, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on June 1, 2023. Keith was born on April 25, 1934, to Sam and Edith (nee Thornton).
Keith is survived by his children, Mark (Denise) Henson, Susan Thielman and Paula (David) Franson; grandchildren, Dylan (Deanna), Lorrae (Aaron), Emma, Jacob and Leah; great-granddaughter, Parker; his loving companion of the last two years, Trudy Rupp; his faithful dog, Rumpty; along with many other loving family and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; son-in-law, Edward Thielman; and grandson, Luke Thielman.
Keith was born in Rastrick, England. After graduating high school, he joined the Royal Airforce and upon his return he married his childhood sweetheart, Joyce. In 1969 he moved his family to the United States and became a U.S. citizen in 1982. Keith was an electrical engineer starting his own business, Dietz Electric, in 1974.
Keith was passionate about his music, especially singing and playing the piano. He also had a love for poetry. He enjoyed traveling and loved being the life of the party. Family was everything to Keith and they meant the world to him and he to them.
The family would like to thank the staff at New Perspective and Harmony Cares Hospice for the compassion and care they gave Keith and his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Tunnel to Towers in Keith’s name are appreciated.
A visitation will take place on June 9 at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI 53066, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a service to follow. The family invites everyone to join them in the banquet hall after the service for a meal and sharing of memories. A private family burial will be held at LaBelle Cemetery on Saturday, June 10.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.