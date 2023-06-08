CASSVILLE
Kenneth Allen Nehls
May 3, 1960 - April 30, 2023
Kenneth Allen Nehls “Grub,” 62, of Cassville, Wisconsin passed away at his home on April 30, 2023. He was born on May 3, 1960 to Neilan and Joyce Nehls of Oconomowoc. He worked his entire adult life on the Mississippi River for Artco Fleeting services and loved the river life.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister Sheri Nehls; and brother-in-law Erv Stilp. He is survived by the love of his life, Chris Russell; his mother; three sisters: Vicki Wilson, Sandy Stilp, and Dawn Huber; as well as many other relatives and friends.
A short service will be held Saturday, June 17, 2023 at LaBelle Cemetery in Oconomowoc at 2:00 p.m. followed by a meal at the Sandy Stilp residence in Ashippun.