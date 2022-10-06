Kenneth L. ‘Ken’ Yaeger
Feb. 25, 1937 — Sept. 28, 2022
Ken Yaeger, age 85, called home to God on September 28, 2022.
Kenneth is survived by his wife, Donna (nee Easterly) of 64 years. He was loved by numerous family and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday October 6, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St. in Oconomowoc from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday October 7, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc at 10:30 a.m. Interment at St. Jerome Cemetery will follow.
