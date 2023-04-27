Kiley Rose Klug
May 20, 1995 - April 15, 2023
Kiley Rose was born in Oconomowoc on May 20, 1995. She was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on June 27, 2009, and grew up knowing that however life changed, Jehovah’s love for her would not. She moved to Vermillion, South Dakota, along with her kitties, Yoshi and Ziggy, and used her love of people in her job as manager at the Target Starbucks in Sioux City, Iowa.
Her love of books began when she was a baby and was a constant through her life. Bubbly, talkative, and kind, her need to make everyone around her happy made her a treasure to those who loved her. Our hearts are broken, but we take comfort in knowing that our God will return her to our arms in the future, as promised at Job 14:15, which says, “You will call, and I will answer you. You will long for the work of your hands” and John 5:28, “ ... all those in the memorial tombs will hear his voice and come out.”
Kiley Rose is survived by her parents, John and Laura Laufenberg and Andrew and Diane Klug. Along with her parents, she leaves behind her siblings, Sadie (Aaron), Johnathon (Rachel), Jacob (Allison), and Seth; and her grandparents, Linda Ramseier, George Kruppe, Jerry and Mary Ramseier, and David and Kathy Klug. She also had many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends who loved her dearly.
Visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.