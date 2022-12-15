OCONOMOWOC
Larry E. Kopet Sr.
Larry E. Kopet Sr. passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at the age of 76.
Larry is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda (Koloske) Kopet; his children Gayle (Chuck) Acheson, Carol Kopet and Larry “Zeke” Kopet (fiancee Erin Eckert); his 8 grandchildren Randi, Allison, Amber, Austin, Jake, Klayton, Lily, and Kamrin; his 4 great-grandchildren Charli Jo, Addilynn, Michael, and Ryland; and his siblings James and Lois. He is further survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Larry served in the United States Air Force from 1963 through 1968 as a payload master, and freight and disaster control specialist. He was primarily stationed in Alaska and the Philippines.
Upon his military discharge, Larry began his lifelong career in the printing and graphic arts industry. He also devoted several years of his life to the U.S genweb project, and heavily contributed his time and efforts towards the Find a Grave initiative. Larry enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and always enjoyed being outdoors doing small projects and repairs around his neighborhood. He will truly be missed by many.
A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at La Belle Cemetery, 700 E Grove St, Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Wildlife in Need or the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Wisconsin, which Larry attended with his daughter Gayle in May 2022.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family.