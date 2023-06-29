Laura Lee Thelen
On Friday, February 17, 2023, Laura Lee Thelen, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend passed away at the age of 65, surrounded by her family. Laura was a lifelong entrepreneur who co-owned Oconomowoc’s Just Sew Sports with her husband, Bob Thelen, for over 30 years. The shop, as her family fondly calls it, began in their garage with a two-head embroidery machine and grew to a 6,500-foot facility that produced hundreds of thousands of pieces of custom apparel. Laura was immensely proud of her work, and the store was a significant part of her identity. In 2011-2012, they received the Oconomowoc High School booster award, but her impact was even more far-reaching. As anyone who ever stopped in the store knows, Laura and her dogs were always happy to chat, shave a few dollars off an order, and find ways big and small to give back to the community.
In addition to being an entrepreneur, Laura was a devoted mother to two sons and a grandmother to three grandchildren. She was her sons’ biggest supporter, never missing a band concert, a game, or a practice. As her children grew into adulthood, she was always just a phone call away, dispensing advice and, most importantly, just listening. Every small detail of their lives was immediately shared with the extended family. Laura amplified great days and softened bad ones. She loved receiving photos of her family's adventures, even though she seldom went on her own. She always put her family first. When her first granddaughter, Maren, was born, Laura took to her new role as a grandmother with vigor, celebrating every holiday, no matter how small, with baskets, gifts, dresses, and toys. Christmas was a huge celebration, but so were St. Patrick’s Day, birthdays and even Labor Day, if it meant she could bake something for someone. She loved spoiling her kids and grandkids and was looking forward to holding her newest grandson in May.
Laura enjoyed the simple things in life, spending hours watering her vegetable gardens and flowers during the summer and almost as much time on her indoor plants. She loved caring for and worrying about the various dogs (mostly Springer Spaniels) and cats in the Thelen household. She loved watching HGTV and giving out advice on decorating and organization. She helped set up her sons’ houses for years and was always the first to volunteer to help move. Every Sunday, she worked at the Slinger Souvenir Stand at the Slinger Super Speedway, where she sold t-shirts and caught up with her hundreds of track regulars. Laura was a great cook and baker, making elaborate gingerbread houses, hundreds of cookies and her famous homemade marshmallows for her family every Christmas. She always cooked and baked with love and always for others.
In her final hours, Laura was surrounded by her sons and husband. Her last full sentence was, 'my boys are here.' She held their hands as she passed. Laura was an entrepreneur, a proud community member and Wisconsinite, and a caring, loving mom and grandma who enjoyed simple pleasures.
Laura is survived by her husband, Bob, and their sons, Robert (Sarah) and Charles (Sara); her mother, Jewel Graff; her siblings, Scott (Katy), Lisa (Craig), and Kerri; her dogs, Captain and Addie; and her cat LT.
A celebration of life will be held on July 23 at Slinger Super Speedway, starting at 5 p.m. A ticket is required and they can only be picked up at Just Sew Sports in Oconomowoc.
In lieu of flowers, come to Slinger in July and buy a t-shirt.