Lauren M. Montiho
April 21, 1983 - July 10, 2023
Lauren M. Montiho, age 40, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was born on April 21, 1983, to Dale and Mary (Annoye) Drewek in Milwaukee.
Lauren is survived by her husband, Daniel P. Montiho; her stepson, Ethan D. Montiho; her parents; her brother, David J. (Gina Flanagan) Drewek; her mother-in-law, Christine Montiho; her father-in-law, Rick (Susan) Montiho; her brother-in-law, Corey A. Montiho; her nephews and nieces, Benjamin and William Drewek, Blake and Ashley Flanagan, and Elizabeth and Addison Montiho; and many other family and friends.
Lauren loved animals and nature. She was a free spirit, thoroughly enjoyed Hawaii, especially the sea turtles. Working as a veterinary technician gave her joy being with God’s creatures. She loved her pets, Paws, Dexter and Luna. Lauren always shared her laughter wherever she went, especially with family, friends and even strangers.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 14, at St. Jerome Catholic Church, 995 S. Silver Lake St. in Oconomowoc, with a visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A luncheon will follow the service at church. A private family burial will be held at a later date at St. Jerome Cemetery.
Memorials may be made in Lauren’s name to Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha County, 701 Northview Road, Waukesha, WI 53188, or St. Jerome Parish, 995 S. Silver Lake St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066.
