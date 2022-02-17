Laurie Ann Principe
Feb. 25, 1954 - Feb. 5, 2022
Laurie Ann Principe, loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend, passed away on February 5, 2022, at the age of 67 after a courageous year-long battle with lymphoma.
She was born in Oconomowoc on February 25, 1954, to Joseph and Helen Dudley. She was the first of Joe and Helen’s nine children. After graduating from Oconomowoc High School, Laurie attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she graduated in 1976 with a BS in home economics. In 1982, Laurie graduated from Vanderbilt University with a BS in chemical engineering and became the first second-degree student to graduate from the program. She worked for DuPont and then the Computer Science Corporation for 17 years as an engineer and later as a database administrator.
In 1975 Laurie met her husband Frank at the University of Wisconsin. They married in 1978 and had two children together: Michael and Suzanne. While raising a family, Laurie lived in Delaware, Virginia, and Pennsylvania. She made new friends and touched lives wherever she went. In 2016, Laurie and Frank moved from Pennsylvania to Tucson, Ariz., to enjoy retirement and the sunshine.
Laurie was a positive, loving and vibrant person. She loved spending time with her friends and family, going for walks and learning. She was the webmaster for the Newcomers Club of Tucson and enjoyed attending their events where she caught up with old friends and made new ones.
She is survived by her husband, Frank Principe; her children, Michael Principe and Suzanne Bloom (Brian); her grandchildren, Amelia and Andrew; her parents Joe and Helen; her eight siblings, Jody Thielman (Jim), Nick Dudley (Pat), Lisa Groose (Mark), Holly Stankowski (Orval), John Dudley (Laurie), Michele Dorgan (John), Matt Dudley (Becky) and Rachel Ganos (Mike); and many close friends, nieces and nephews.
An inurnment will be held in Tucson, Ariz., at East Lawn Palms Mortuary and Cemetery, and a private memorial service will be held locally at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to be made to The University of Arizona Cancer Center, Banner Health Foundation, 2901 N. Central Ave., Suite160 Phoenix, AZ 85012. Please note “UACC Lymphoma Patient Fund” in the memo, or to a charity of choice.