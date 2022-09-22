OCONOMOWOC
LaVerne Lois Battenberg
May 28, 1927 — Aug. 30, 2022
LaVerne Lois Battenberg went to meet Jesus on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the age of 95.
LaVerne was born in Milwaukee on May 28, 1927, to Robert and Alice Tingley Phillips. She was the youngest child, and said she was spoiled by her siblings, Robert (Bud), Donald and Phyllis. She met the love of her life, Thomas (Gene) Battenberg, while attending Layton School of Art in Milwaukee. They married on August 26, 1949. LaVerne was an artist and fashion model and Gene was an industrial illustrator in their early years of marriage. They were best friends and always laughing together. In 1952 they moved to Oconomowoc and enjoyed the lake and a neighborhood full of friends. LaVerne left her house after 65 years and moved to Shorehaven in 2017.
Over the years, LaVerne volunteered at the hospital and Oconomowoc’s food pantry. She became a member of the Women’s Club where she served as second VP, chairman of the Sunshine Committee, modeled in their fashion shows and painted over 50 pumpkins for centerpieces, she was awarded the title “Angel” for her positive attitude and kind heart. She was an active member of Zion Episcopal Church and volunteered for the Altar Flower Guild for many years. She was truly an Angel!
LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her parents; siblings; and granddaughter Elizabeth Sulentic.
She will be deeply missed by her children Jean Koerner (companion Larry Tanner), Philip (Maggie) Battenberg and Lynn (Charlie) Darnell; grandchildren Becky (Randy) Boomsma, Patrick (Rachel) Koerner, Jaye Battenberg (husband Ricky Quintero), Carolyn Battenberg, Robb (Mary) Darnell, Eric (Gerilyn) Darnell and Bradley (Heather) Darnell; as well as her great-grandchildren; niece Donna Keldermann (Harry); and many friends.
Her family sincerely thanks the nurses and staff at Shorehaven Towers for loving and caring for her as well as AngelsGrace Hospice for making her last day with us comfortable.
Memorials can be made in her name to Shorehaven’s Charitable Foundation, AngelsGrace Hospice or a charity of your choice.
A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, October 1, from 1-4 p.m. in the Lake Terrace Clubhouse, 1380 W. Wisconsin Ave., located on the north (lake) side of the Shorehaven Campus (private entrance).
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.