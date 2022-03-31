Lawrence Charles Braatz
December 16, 1938 - March 27, 2022
Lawrence Charles Braatz, age 83, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 27, 2022. Lawrence was born in Oconomowoc on December 16, 1938, to Louis and Evelyn (nee Frerhube).
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 63 years, Rose; his 3 children, Todd (Susan), Kim (Wally) Christenson, Heidi (Kevin) Krueger; six grandchildren, Jacob (Connie), Jeremy (Lauren), Meghan (Josh) Goldner, Lukas (Kaitlyn) Christenson, Kayla (Justin) Bloomer, Kelsie Krueger; 12 great-grandchildren, Madelyn, Lola, Audrey, Daxton, Blakely, Kinley, Bennett, Myah, Cora, Merrick, Kacelyn, Cameron; brother, Roy; along with many other friends and relatives.
Lawrence was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Mildred, Delores, John, Philip, Katherine, Joan.
Lawrence served in the National Guard for 10 years and was a member of the American Legion Color Guard, Post 91. He was a salesman for Snyder’s Fine Clothing for 32 years before he retired. After retirement he worked for Leather Rich and Ewalds.
Lawrence enjoyed camping, especially at Mason Lake with family and friends. He was an exceptional bowler and was inducted into the National Bowling Hall of Fame. He was an avid softball and dartball player. Most of all, Lawrence cherished his time spent with his family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Aurora Summit for the care and compassion they have shown Lawrence and his family.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Lawrence’s name can be made out to Dr. Martin Luther Church.
A visitation will take place on Thursday, March 31, 2022 at Dr. Martin Luther (325 S. Main St., Oconomowoc, WI 53066) from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with the service to follow. Lawrence will be laid to rest following the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.