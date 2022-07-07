OCONOMOWOC
Linda Jane Partington Napolitano
Linda Jane Partington Napolitano of Oconomowoc died peacefully on June 26, 2022, after suffering from Alzheimer’s the last thirteen years. She was beloved wife of Umberto Napolitano, loving mother to Julia (Justin Phillips) and proud grandmother to Sofia, Kiara and Elena Phillips. She is further survived by her brother, Jay (Susan) Partington, and their children Anna (Levi), Pamela, and Michael (Megan). She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Jane Partington.
Linda lived a wonderful life filled with travels around the globe, amazing stories from her job with U.S. Customs, and loving moments with her family. She told her tales through speeches at the Oconomowoc Toastmaster Club 834 where she was an active member and held numerous leadership positions. It was through Toastmasters where you could see Linda really come to life, her stories would have you in tears for the serious speech contest or at the edge of your seats waiting to hear how she overcame food poisoning on her honeymoon in India, with her mother-in-law in tow at the humorous speech contest.
Linda always put others first and loved to be a part of the community volunteering with the Oconomowoc Festival of the Arts for over 20 years including serving as president, being a part of every school event possible with her daughter, and even as a German substitute teacher after retiring. She loved this town and everyone in it.
In 2009, when Linda was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, it came as a shock to us all and we started to see this disease take her away. While Linda could no longer fight, the family stepped up to raise funds, push legislation and lobby for more support for Alzheimer’s research and care. While this disease took Linda from us, we are committed to this fight to one day end Alzheimer’s.
The family would like to thank the Alzheimer’s Association of SE Wisconsin for all the support during this battle, Silverado/Auberge Oak Village for caring for Linda these last 8 years and for Horizon Hospice for helping her peacefully transition on.
Celebration of Linda’s life will be held on Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Michael’s Anglican Church, 2565 N. Genesee St., Delafield at 3:00 p.m., a eulogy at 4:30 and service at 5:00 p.m. A dinner will be served to all guests following the service at Revere’s Wells Street Tavern, 505 Wells St., Delafield starting at 6:00 p.m.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.