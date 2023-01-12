MILWAUKEE

Lois Ellen Debbink

April 20, 1931 - Jan. 1, 2023

Lois Ellen Debbink

Lois Ellen Debbink (Ellen) died peacefully at the age of 91 on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 4:28 p.m. at St. John’s on The Lake.

Ellen was a retired special education teacher, gifted athlete (tennis and golf), bridge shark, world traveler and philanthropist. Progressive, daring and unfailingly classy, she also had a true heart for the underprivileged and was beloved for her generous spirit.

Ellen was preceded in death by both her parents, Claude John Debbink and Lois Elenor (nee Jacobs) Debbink; her longtime companion, Stan Simon; her grandniece, Sarah Joan (nee Debbink) Langenkamp; and many close friends.

She is survived by her brother, John Peter (Joan) Debbink; six nieces and nephews, Judy Debbink, Dirk (Terry) Debbink, Jeanne (Tony) Debbink, Christin Peterson, David (Cindy) Debbink and Nancy (Carol) Debbink; 12 grand-nieces and -nephews; and 14 great-grand-nieces and -nephews. She is also survived by many friends, a number of whom she had known for a lifetime.

A service for family and friends will be held at St. John’s on The Lake on January 21 at 3 pm. Ellen’s ashes will be interred in Oconomowoc at the First Congregational United Church of Christ Memorial Garden in the summer of 2023.

The Cremation Society of Milwaukee is serving the family.

Recommended for you