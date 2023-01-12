MILWAUKEE
Lois Ellen Debbink
April 20, 1931 - Jan. 1, 2023
Lois Ellen Debbink (Ellen) died peacefully at the age of 91 on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at 4:28 p.m. at St. John’s on The Lake.
Ellen was a retired special education teacher, gifted athlete (tennis and golf), bridge shark, world traveler and philanthropist. Progressive, daring and unfailingly classy, she also had a true heart for the underprivileged and was beloved for her generous spirit.
Ellen was preceded in death by both her parents, Claude John Debbink and Lois Elenor (nee Jacobs) Debbink; her longtime companion, Stan Simon; her grandniece, Sarah Joan (nee Debbink) Langenkamp; and many close friends.
She is survived by her brother, John Peter (Joan) Debbink; six nieces and nephews, Judy Debbink, Dirk (Terry) Debbink, Jeanne (Tony) Debbink, Christin Peterson, David (Cindy) Debbink and Nancy (Carol) Debbink; 12 grand-nieces and -nephews; and 14 great-grand-nieces and -nephews. She is also survived by many friends, a number of whom she had known for a lifetime.
A service for family and friends will be held at St. John’s on The Lake on January 21 at 3 pm. Ellen’s ashes will be interred in Oconomowoc at the First Congregational United Church of Christ Memorial Garden in the summer of 2023.
