OCONOMOWOC
Lori Shaw
Oct. 8, 1960 - Aug. 28, 2022
Lori Shaw, 61, of Oconomowoc, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022.
She was born on October 8, 1960, in Oconomowoc. She was the daughter of Tom and the late Janice Foti.
Lori loved traveling and spending time with family and friends. A true Oconomowoc resident, she loved the “Wizard of Oz,” along with enjoying the many dive bars of Wisconsin.
Lori is survived by her husband, Charlie Shaw; children Susie (Andy) Erdmann and Ryan Shaw; father, Tom Foti; and siblings Mary Lu Foti and Mickey (Patti) Foti. She is also survived by other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Lori was preceded in death by her mother, Janice Foti, and brother Tommy Joe Foti.
Visitation will be held Saturday, September 3, at the Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to a charity of your choice in Lori's name.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.