WATERTOWN
Lorna E. Maas
Oct. 25, 1928 - June 16, 2023
Lorna E. Maas, 94, of Watertown, passed away on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Rainbow Hospice Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek.
Lorna Ella Tietz was born on October 25, 1928, in Ixonia, to Emil and Ella (Duddeck) Tietz. On July 29, 1950, she married Willard Maas at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon. They shared nearly 73 years together as husband and wife.
Lorna was a homemaker for many years and then worked at Minning Liquor Store in Watertown. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, cake decorating, counted cross stitch, crocheting, ceramic painting, reading and jigsaw puzzles.
She is survived by her husband, Willard Maas of Watertown; children: Linda Bergman of Oconomowoc, grandchildren, Sara (Dave) Cavil and children Tanner & Keegan; Katie Bergman; Tina (Joe) Berkhahn and children, Austin, Iyla, & Emersyn; Gary (Karen) Maas of Eau Claire, grandchildren, Joshua Maas, and daughter Tori; Jenni (friend Dave) Maas and son Cody; Jake (Jamie) Maas and sons, Milo & Brecken; Jeana Gibson and son Liam; Kay MacAskill of Watertown, grandchild Lee (Pam) Schuhmacher and children, Breann, Haden, Harper, Ontarion, Bryce, Asher, Weston; step-grandchildren, Tom (Stephanie) MacAskill and children, Evander, Everette, & Daven; Jocelyn (Ryan) Ehlke and daughters, Lexi & Vivienne; Reese (Matthew) O’Malley; sister, Gladys Baumann of Stevens Point as well as other relatives and friends. Lorna was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Gilbert Tietz; sister, Lucille (Oliver) Christian; brother-in-law, Wally Baumann; son-in-law Paul MacAskill.
A huge thank you to all the caregivers at Rainbow Hospice. Your kindness and compassion helped our family through this difficult time.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 22, at 2 p.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Lebanon with the Rev. Daniel Repp officiating. Burial will follow at Pilgrims Rest Cemetery in Lebanon. Relatives and friends may gather at the church from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Watertown is serving the family. Online condolences may be left at www.HafemeisterFH.com.