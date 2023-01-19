Lorraine Emily Hosch
Oct. 27, 1928 - Jan. 13, 2023
Lorraine Emily Hosch, age 94, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 13, 2023. Lorraine was born in Milwaukee on October 27, 1928, to Frank and Elizabeth Kanzora.
Lorraine is survived by her seven children, Jennifer (Robin) Sedgwick, Nancy (David) Pokos, Lee (Richard) Zubek, Paula (Mitchell) Books, Michael (Imelda) Hosch, Patrick (Lori) Hosch and Tim (Tammy) Hosch; 14 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Lorraine is also survived by many other loving family and friends.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Jack; her brothers, Harvey (Lucille) and Raymond (Dolores) Kanzora; sister, Alice (Vinton) Hoehne; and nephew, Gary Kanzora.
Lorraine had a love for music and played the piano. She was an avid reader, exceptional seamstress, and enjoyed beating family members at scrabble, cards and board games.
Jack and Lorraine were exceptional hosts for many parties, bus trips and wedding gatherings.
Family was the most important part of her life. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren called her “Gran” and they will miss her deeply.
The family would like to thank the staff at The View at Pine Ridge and Brighton Hospice for the comfort and care they provided Lorraine. A special thank you to everyone that has reached out to express their sympathies and support.
Donations to Guiding Eyes for the Blind or Literacy Services of Wisconsin in Lorraine’s name are welcome.
A visitation will take place on Monday, January 23, at Pagenkopf Funeral Home, 2228 N. Silver Maple Lane, Oconomowoc, WI, 53066, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the service to follow. Lorraine will be laid to rest with her husband, Jack, following the service at St. Bruno Catholic Cemetery.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.