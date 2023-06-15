Lorraine Margaret Gillingham (nee Vogl)
Sept. 22, 1922 — June 4, 2023
Lorraine Margaret Gillingham (nee Vogl) Lorraine Margaret Gillingham (nee Vogl) entered into eternal life with her Lord and Savior on June 4, 2023 at the age of 100 years, 8 months and 13 days.
Lorraine was born September 22, 1922 in Mauston, WI to Arthur and Matilda Vogl. One year later, she was joined by her sister Bernice. The girls grew up enjoying summers on Shawano Lake. After the family moved to South Milwaukee, where Lorraine¹s father purchased in IGA grocery store, she developed a love for oil painting and was taught at the Layton School of Art. After graduating high school, Lorraine was educated as a nurse at St. Mary¹s Academy in St. Francis, WI. Lorraine entered into military service on November 29, 1943 as a General Duty Nurse in the U.S Army Nurse Corps. 2nd Lt. Vogl was attached to the 812th Medical Evacuation Squadron. While stationed at Lowry Field in Denver, CO, she met Pvt. Kenneth James Gillingham. Following a whirlwind romance, they were married on February 13, 1945. Following their marriage, Ken was shipped to Europe and Lorraine to Hawaii until they were discharged following the end of World War II. It was at that time they chose to settle in South Milwaukee where Ken took over his father-in-law¹s grocery store and Lorraine continued working as a nurse at Trinity Hospital in Cudahy. While living in South Milwaukee, Ken and Lorraine welcomed eight sons and four daughters into their family. In January of 1968, the family moved to Ixonia, WI. Ken and Lorraine owned and operated Ixonia Red Bell Market and Lorraine continued her nursing career at Bethesda Lutheran Home in Watertown, WI. Upon retiring and selling their home in Ixonia, they moved to Lake Terrace Apartments in Oconomowoc, WI. Lorraine will forever be cherished as the family matriarch who demonstrated patience, kindness, generosity and a love for her family that knew no bounds. Lorraine was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers and the Milwaukee Brewers.
Lorraine was proceeded in death by her husband Kenneth, her parents Arthur and Matilda Vogl, her in-laws, Howard and Esmer Gillingham, son Kenneth James Gillingham Jr., son-in-law, Gary Roberts, grandson, Andrew Roberts, infant granddaughter Gillingham, sister, Bernice Hansen, and brother-in-law, George Hansen.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Larry (Sue), Cindy Roberts, Tim (Suzanne), David (Deb Winkel), Mary (Bill) O’Herrin, Jay (Donna), Tom (Patty), Nancy (Tim) Jolly, Kevin (Christine), Joan (Tony) Andrie, Patrick (Joel Richter), 31 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren.
