Lynn A. Schroeder
May 19, 2023
Lynn A. Schroeder passed away on Friday, May 19, 2023 at the age of 80. She is survived by her children Robert E. Schroeder, Sr (Marni Loucks), Cheryl (Tom) Dassow, and Tim (Jamie) Schroeder; her grandchildren Tiffany, Bob Jr, Rick, and Christa; her great grandchildren Cameron, Blake, Landin, Talon, Sofia, Chase, Summur, Eesten, Draven, Jonah, and Shylah; her sister Joann Buth; and her brother Leo Harris. Preceded in death by her parents John 'Jack' and Lenore Harris.
Visitation will be held from 1 PM until the time of Memorial Service at 2:30 PM on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St, Oconomowoc.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.