TOWN OF ASHIPPUN
Mabel Ann Fredrick
June 22, 1941 - Aug. 1, 2023
Mabel Ann Fredrick (nee Lueck) age 82 of the Town of Ashippun died Tuesday, August 1, 2023.
Mabel was born June 22, 1941, in Dodge County, daughter of Paul and Agnes (nee Tessmann) Lueck.
She married Marvin M. Fredrick on April 30, 1960, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sugar Island. Mabel graduated from Watertown High School. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Oconomowoc, since her marriage in 1960. Mabel was employed at the Watertown Daily Times; and later the Oconomowoc Enterprise. After working at the Oconomowoc Enterprise, she continued in their antique business. She loved to travel, loved cats, and enjoyed the antique business.
Mabel is survived by her two nieces who were “special” to her, Denise (David) Horst, of Menomonie, and Dawn Boscacci, of Carmi, IL. She is further survived by brothers-in-law Alan (Alice), Bruce, and Mark Fredrick, all of Oconomowoc; sister-in-law, Roxanne (Dean) Mueller, of Hustisford; great-niece, Nicole (nee Horst) (Jayson) Ewald and their children; Alivia and Asher Ewald of Pewaukee; great-nephew, Jesse (Emily) Horst and their children; Ada and Eleanor Horst of Duluth, MN, great-nephew, Keith (Ana) Gotter and their children; Melody, Leslie, Ailee, Armani Gonzales, Vada and Luke Gotter of Chicago, IL, and great-niece, Amanda Gotter and her children; Joseph Fox, Elijah Willis and Luke Bock of Chicago, IL. She is further survived by many other nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin, who passed away in 2002; her parents, Paul and Agnes Lueck; one sister, Ruth (Roy) Behling; mother- and father-in-law, Norbert and Clara Fredrick; sisters-in-law, Carol Ann (Harvey) Ninmann and Linda Fredrick; and brother-in-law, Wesley (Jan) Fredrick.
A Service of Prayer and Remembrance for Mabel will be held Friday, September 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at the Shimon Funeral Home, 824 Union St., Hartford, Wisconsin 53027. Family will greet relatives and friends at the funeral home on Friday from 12:00 p.m. - 12:45 p.m. Private committal in Ashippun Lutheran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Oconomowoc, are greatly appreciated.
The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences and tributes may be shared at www.shimonfuneralhome.com.