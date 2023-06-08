Malford C. ‘Mal’ Schertz Jr.
Dec. 20, 1936 - May 18, 2023
Malford Carl Schertz, Jr., 86, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2023, with family by his side. He was born in New Braunfels, Texas, on December 20, 1936.
Mal is survived by his wife of 59 years, Pat (nee Humphrey), and his son, Bill (Amy). Further survived by sister Dixie Calamon (Jim), brothers-in-law Rick Humphrey (Linda) and David Humphrey (Susan); sister-in-law Judy Podolske; and nieces, nephews and many friends.
Preceded in death by his parents, Malford and Edna Schertz; brother Douglas Schertz; and sister Barbara Engler.
Mal and Pat were married in Chicago, Illinois, on February 29, 1964, where he was a commercial and residential painter. An avid outdoorsman, who loved to hunt and fish, especially at their cabin in northern Wisconsin. In retirement, he became a very skilled taxidermist, creating mounts for his friends and family. He joined the Ixonia Lions Club in 1999 and cherished the many activities and friendships. He had a warm smile and always had an interesting story to share with friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, June 16, from 1 p.m. until time of service at 2 p.m. in the ShoreHaven Chapel, 1305 W. Wisconsin Ave.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Wisconsin Lions Camp Foundation or American Diabetes Association would be appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.