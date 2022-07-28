SLINGER
Marcella G. Leair
Feb. 6, 1927 - July 21, 2022
Marcella G. Leair, 95 of Slinger, passed away peacefully at Serenity Villa on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Marcella was born on February 6, 1927, she was the daughter of Victor and Frances (nee Jerich) Floryance.
She was the loving mother of Carol (Dan) Merten, Gwen (John) Steger, Victor (Catherine) Zivkovich, Ellen (Gary) Punzel, and daughter in-law Lynn Zivkovich. The proud grandmother of Carla (Brian) Dunn, Tim Steger, Jennifer (Kevin) Martin, Laura (Todd) Ireland, Cody Zivkovich, Dylan Zivkovich, Amber Patt, and Hailey Punzel. Great-grandmother to Olivia Wills, Kaitlyn and Mitchell Dunn, Shannon and William Martin, Andrew and Austin Steger, Breanna, Benjamin, and Logan Ireland. Sisters Gwen Floryance OSF, Loretta (Jack) Lieske, sister in-law Audrey Floryance along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Preceded in death by her parents, Victor and Frances Floryance; her son Michael Zivkovich; her brother William Floryance; twin sister Marceline Dethardt; and husband(s), Thomas Zivkovich, Dr. Melvin Lawson and William Leair.
Marcella worked at Briggs and Stratton in Milwaukee, ProHealth Care of Waukesha as a greeter for 15-plus years, and she was owner and operator of 'It's Curtains for you' custom drapery. Marcella loved sewing curtains and making bears for her family, friends, and customers. She especially enjoyed playing Scrabble with her children and grandchildren, poker and bingo. Marcella was noted for her sense of humor right up to the time of her death.
The family would like to thank all the staff at Serenity Villa and Preceptor Home Health Hospice Care for all their care, compassion and love that they have given to our mother.
Services will be held at Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home, 213 S. Fifth St., Watertown, WI 53094, on Monday, August 1, with visitation from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Services will be at at 11:30 a.m. with the Very Rev Richard J Stoffel officiating. Burial will follow the service at Glenview Memorial Gardens, W1219 Glenview Ave., Ixonia, WI 53036.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Washington County Humane Society would be appreciated. Pederson-Nowatka Funeral Home is caring for the family. To place an online condolence, please visit www.pn-fh.com.