OSHKOSH
Marcella Haase
Marcella Haase, 85, died on Saturday, July 16, 2022, in Oshkosh.
She was born on February 17, 1937, in Fond du Lac, the daughter of Alfred and Mildred Haase of Brandon. She was employed by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections for 26 years.
She is survived by a special granddaughter Apallonia (Cody) Wilhelm and two great-grandchildren: Cooper and Finley Wilhelm, and a dear friend Lori Wollenberg.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Burial was to be held at Brandon Cemetery
Kurki Funeral Chapel & Crematory is serving the family. Online guest book can be found at www.kurkifuneralchapel.com. For more information, call 920-921-4420.