Marian E. Judkins
May 21, 1932 - July 31, 2022
Marian E. Judkins (nee Kozlowski) was born to eternal life on Sunday, July 31, 2022, at the age of 90. She is survived by her loving husband, Phil Judkins; her children Steve Oberbreckling, Steve (Cheri) Judkins, Cathy (David) Sandborn, Brenda (Hans) Hoffman, Eileen (Mark) Thurow, Theresa (Greg) Tiegs, Michael (Kathleen) Judkins, and Larry Judkins; her grandchildren Shawn, Ryan, Jacob, William, Jennifer, Whitney, Lauren, Morgan, Tucker, Ty, Jace, Salina, Philip, and Anna; and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Betty, her daughter Ashley Oberbreckling-Archer, and her nephew Scott Dietz.
Marian was born to Joseph and Betty Kozlowski on May 21, 1932, in Milwaukee. She graduated from Riverside High School in 1950 and later worked at Brownberry Oven where she retired after an extended career.
She married Philip Judkins on December 12, 1975, and embraced his 7 children. Together with her own 2 children, they blended together as a family of 11 and enjoyed life together for the past 47 years.
Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022, at St. Catherine’s of Alexandria, W359-N8512 Brown St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at the church cemetery.
