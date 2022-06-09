Marie Wehmeyer
November 3, 1921 - June 5, 2022
Surrounded by her family, Marie was called to eternal life on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at AngelsGrace Hospice in Oconomowoc at the age of 100 years and 7 months.
Left to cherish her memory are her children: Theo Schamerhorn, Cynthia Galusha, Patty Hasley, Gail Beale, Mary Onstad, Diane Schuh, and Todd Wehmeyer.
She was richly blessed with many beloved grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren, her children’s spouses, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Her strength was her faith, her love was her children, her focus was family togetherness, and her heart was full of patience, kindness, and beauty.
A private Catholic Mass and Rite of Committal for her family will be held at a later date.
The family thanks the hospice staff and volunteers for their devotion to Mom’s comfort and needs as well as their support to her family. The family also thanks Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home for their care and guidance in Mom’s last wishes.
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459.