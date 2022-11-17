OCONOMOWOC
Marilyn ‘Missy’ Racewicz
May 22, 1956 - November 13, 2022
Marilyn Racewicz (nee Mattke), 66, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at her home.
She was born in Waukesha on May 22, 1956, to the late David “Bill” and Jacqueline Mattke. Marilyn married David “Racer” Racewicz on August 26, 2000, and resided in Oconomowoc. Marilyn is survived by her husband, David; her daughter Jodi (Casey) Badura; grandchildren Taylor and Haiden of Fort Atkinson; stepson David (Marie) Racewicz; grandchildren Kyle, Krystel, Logan and Brianna of California; sister Sharon Revolinski of Watertown; sister Holly (Kevin) Broedlow of Helenville; sister-in-law LuAnn Mattke of Jefferson; her special friend Molly Johnson and other family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her son Mark Ballman; her parents, David “Bill” and Jacqueline Mattke; and her brothers Bill and Bob Mattke.
A celebration of Missy’s life will be held Saturday November 19, 2022, at VFW Post 2260 830 E. Wisconsin Ave. in Oconomowoc from 3-5 p.m.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.