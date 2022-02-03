Marion B. Jaeger
Marion B. Jaeger (nee Wolf) Found peace on Sunday, January 30, 2022 at the age of 98. She is survived by her daughter, her son and his wife, her grandchildren, and her great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, her sister Melba, and her brother William.
Marion was known as the “Create-A-Card” lady at Lake Terrace apartments. She had a passion for design and owned an interior decorating business.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of memorial service at 12 p.m. noon on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at Schmidt and Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S. Cross St., Oconomowoc. Memorials to Habitat for Humanity are appreciated. Masks are required to attend, and will be provided for you if you don’t have one.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services, Oconomowoc, is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit www.schmidtandbartelt.com.