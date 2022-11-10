PORT CHARLOTTE, FL
Marjorie E. Krueger
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Marjorie Evelyn (Leonard) Krueger (Port Charlotte, Florida), born in Oconomowoc, who passed away on October 5, 2022, at the age of 81, leaving to mourn family and friends.
Marjorie is survived by her children, Laurie (Krueger) Klemme, Rebecca Krueger (Avis Medina), Holly Richardson (George), her son Robert Krueger (Jennie); brother, John Leonard; 10 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and 3 nieces. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Krueger; sister, Betty Stanke; and parents, Ralph and Birdie Leonard.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the LaBelle Cemetery, Oconomowoc.
