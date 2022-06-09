Mark D. Weber
Mark D. Weber passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the age of 70.
He is survived by his children Kate Weber and Jay Weber; his granddaughter Natalie Weber; his siblings Chris (Felix) Jaramillo, Ruth Twenge, Steve (Judy) Weber and Peter Weber; his companion Kay Brean; and his brother-in-law Bill Brukner. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister Joan Brukner; his brother-in-law Karl Twenge; and his nephew Spencer Twenge.
Mark graduated from Oconomowoc High School Class of 1969 and earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in 1973. He was a union journeyman mechanical contractor at Downey Inc. in Milwaukee and Torreon, Mexico. He was a MEP coordinator with Clark Construction on projects in Michigan, New York and Illinois. He traveled extensively by truck, plane, ship and Harley. Mark was a true seeker of knowledge and experiences throughout his life.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, June 13, at Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral Home, 121 S Cross St., Oconomowoc. Burial to follow at La Belle Cemetery.
Memorials to the Urban Ecology Center are appreciated.
Schmidt & Bartelt Notbohm-Kreutzmann Funeral and Cremation Services is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4459 or visit online at www.schmidtandbartelt.com.