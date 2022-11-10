Mark De Angelis
Dec. 11, 1963 - Nov. 2, 2022
Mark Anthony De Angelis, 58, beloved husband, father, son and friend, died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, as the result of a traffic accident. Born December 11, 1963, in Milwaukee, he was the son of Anthony and Judy De Angelis.
He is survived by his wife, Jeannine, daughter Nicolina and son Dominick of Hagerstown, Md.; father Anthony of Falling Waters, W.V.; and sister Jennifer of Fort Atkinson.
He was preceded in death by his mother and sister Lisa.
Growing up in Wisconsin, he graduated from Oconomowoc High School in 1981, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater. A veteran of the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, finishing his military career as a Korean linguist at the NSA. Mark earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Maryland and obtained his master’s degree at the John Leland Center for Theological Studies. An ordained minister, he was the pastor of Forest Grove Baptist Church in Amissville, Va., and the co-pastor of Garage Church 2020.
His career included time as director of new business development for Choice Hotels and as senior supply chain manager for Sodexo Food Services. Most recently, he was director of purchasing with Schonstedt Instrument Company, Kearneysville, W.V.
A servant leader for God, Mark’s heart was focused on ministering to the motorcycle community. He was the current president of the local Remnant Sons Motorcycle Club, and his love and devotion to the brothers was his highest priority. Mark’s legacy will live on.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 12, at the Hub City Vineyard Church, 17805 Oak Ridge Drive, Hagerstown, MD 21740. Dr. Bradford Reaves will officiate, and military honors will be performed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to https://remnantsonsmc.square.site/ scroll and click on the “Pazzo” Memorial Fund. All proceeds will be donated to the Children’s Rescue Initiative which was very close to Mark’s heart.
Online condolences may be made to Rest Haven Funeral Home at rsthvn.com.