PEWAUKEE
Mark J. Biedlingmaier
Mark J. Biedlingmaier, “Dr. B,” of Pewaukee, passed away unexpectedly on March 13, 2022, at age 61.
Mark was a dentist who owned and operated his own dental practice in Oconomowoc for 34 years. He loved saltwater fishing and spending time on Sanibel Island, Fla. One of his most cherished moments in his life came in 2009 when, after a three-and-a-half-hour battle, he landed an 18-foot, 600-pound sawfish from the shore.
He will be dearly missed by his wife, Stephanie (nee Potos); his son Eric Biedlingmaier; his mother, Mary Biedlingmaier; brothers Tom (Jane) and Roy Biedlingmaier; and nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerard; sister Paula Salkin; and brother Robert.
A private celebration of life will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Mark’s name would be appreciated to the Wisconsin Humane Society, HAWS, or the Elmbrook Humane Society.
