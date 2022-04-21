OCONOMOWOC
Mary Ann O’Neil (Gillick)
April 27, 1938 - April 14, 2022
Mary Ann O’Neil (Gillick), 83, of Oconomowoc, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.
Mary Ann was born in Milwaukee, the oldest of seven children born to Lawrence D. Gillick and Janet P. (O’Connor) Gillick. She graduated from Holy Angels Academy and Alverno College. After receiving her degree in elementary education, she taught in Milwaukee, Waukesha, Oconomowoc and Stone Bank. She taught hundreds of students how to read and write over her 40-year career.
On December 26, 1964, Mary Ann married Jerry Patrick O’Neil at Blessed Sacrament Church in Milwaukee. She is survived by her husband and their three children: Bridget Ann (Timothy McNair) and grandson Alistair Tru; Colleen Elizabeth (Paul Moran), granddaughter Mary Kathleen and grandson Patrick O’Neil; and Patrick Timothy O’Neil (Amy Venables), granddaughters Cassidy Dell and Nora Mae.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant sister Elizabeth Clare, brother Terrence Patrick, brother-in-law Patrick M. McElwee, sister-in-law Jean A. O’Neil and nephew Jim O’Neil.
Survived by her brothers Fr. Lawrence D. Gillick, S.J., of Omaha, Neb., Michael H. Gillick (Margaret) and Patrick J. Gillick (Veronique), sister Ellen M. McElwee and sister-in-law Terry Perry, all of Milwaukee. She is further survived by her brothers-in-law Thomas D. O’Neil of Atascadero, Calif., and Timothy R. (Lynelle Webb) O’Neil of Rochester, Minn., along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.
Mary Ann was a lifelong Catholic and she lived her faith through a life of service to others. She taught in the CCD program and was a member of the first team of lay Eucharistic ministers at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church. Her love of music and singing led her to be part of the Five O’Clock choir at St. Anthony Parish and she was an active volunteer with Lake Country Caring for years.
She was proud of her Irish heritage and traveled to Ireland three times. Additionally, she traveled through Europe several times and loved spending time at the family home on White Sand Lake in Lac du Flambeau in northern Wisconsin.
More than anything, she loved her family and enjoyed sharing her home and beautiful gardens with them. In her retirement, she devoted her time and energy to her grandchildren and helped them to become the prolific readers and thank you note writers that they are today.
When she was born, she cried and her family rejoiced.
When she died, her family cried and she rejoiced.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 23, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Teresa of Calcutta Catholic Church, W314-N7462 Highway 83, North Lake, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12 p.m. A private committal ceremony will be held at St. Jerome Cemetery, Oconomowoc. If you are unable to attend, the family invites you to join them using the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTqEJzAR7m8.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or Lake Country Caring.
The family would like to thank the dedicated staff at St. Camillus Hospice for their compassionate care they have shown to Mary Ann and her family. We’ll be sending you a thank you note.
Pagenkopf Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information, call 262-567-4457 or visit www.pagenkopf.com.