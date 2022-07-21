OCONOMOWOC/WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.
Mary Ann Williams
June 25, 1936 - July 8, 2022
Mary Ann Williams of Oconomowoc and West Palm Beach, Fla., was born into eternal life on Friday, July 8, 2022, at the age of 86 years.
She was the loving wife of Richard Williams, who passed away in Oconomowoc in 2012, and shared a special bond with her sister-in-law Camille (Ski) Sedoski, who passed away in 2021.
Mary Ann’s professional career spanned employment as a stenographer with the Grand Trunk Western Railroad in Chicago, a teacher’s aide in the Oconomowoc school system, office supervisor/secretary at an architectural firm, senior technical assistant at Allen-Bradley and finishing as secretary to the vice president of confectionary sales and marketing at ADM Cocoa (formerly Ambrosia Chocolate). She was a member of the International Association of Administrative Professionals.
Community involvement included church choir (St. Jerome’s), 4-H project leader, and Scouting (Cub Scout Den mother/Den leader coach). Mary Ann also graduated with honors (Phi Theta Kappa) from Waukesha County Technical College in November 1997.
She is survived by her daughter Mary (Mark) Newberry and sons Thomas (Mary Marcel) Williams and Daniel (Rebecca Lundberg) Williams; grandchildren Andrew, Stephanie and Michael; her twin sister Joan (Steve) McMahon; nephews Steve (Cindie) McMahon and John (Candice) McMahon; and niece Kathy (Russ) Gruber.