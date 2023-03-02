PUNTA GORDA, FLA.
Mary Ellen DeGlopper
April 2, 1943 - Feb. 23, 2023
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Ellen “Emy” DeGlopper announces her passing. Mary Ellen was born in Chicago on April 2, 1943, and passed away on February 23, 2023, after a short stay at the Tidewell Hospice House in Port Charlotte, Florida, following an acute illness.
Mary Ellen was the first of three daughters born to (the late) Irving and Eleanor Strumph. She enjoyed a close and loving relationship with her two sisters, (the late) Linda Snyder and Nancy (Paul) Rickhoff.
Mary Ellen graduated with a degree in education from Bradley University in 1965, where she met her husband, (the late) Jon DeGlopper. Mary Ellen and Jon went on to have three children, Jennifer DeGlopper, Erica DeGlopper and Jill Tostengard.
She lived in Brookfield and then Oconomowoc most of her life. In 2001 she and her late husband purchased a condo in Punta Gorda, Florida. Florida became her full-time residence in 2015.
Everyone who knew Mary Ellen felt her kind heart and generous nature. She was an avid bridge and bingo player and enjoyed playing online card games with her sisters, brother-in-law Paul Rickhoff, and friend Marilyn. Mary Ellen and her late husband loved to travel; her many adventures included France, Greece, Japan, and Hong Kong.
Mary Ellen took an active role in the lives of her five grandchildren, who were the joys of her life: Troy Tostengard, George Brooks, James Brooks, Jon Brooks and Bernard Tostengard. She loved having them visit her in Florida, where she enjoyed watching movies, taking them for ice cream, and swimming in the pool.
Mary Ellen was preceded in death by her spouse, Jon DeGlopper; her parents, Irving and Eleanor Strumph; sister Linda Snyder; nephew Kevin Rickhoff; and dear friend David Isaacson.
Mary Ellen is survived by her daughters; sister Nancy (Paul) Rickhoff; sister-in-law Ellen (DeGlopper) Witter; cherished friend Janie Isaacson; and several nieces and nephews. Her dear friends and neighbors will also miss her.
In place of flowers, should you feel so inclined, you are welcome to donate to Tidewell Hospice, whose incredible staff went above and beyond to ensure her final days were comfortable and pain-free. https://tidewellfoundation.org/donate/.
Instead of a traditional memorial service, Mary Ellen's family will hold A Celebration of Life brunch on Sunday, March 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Weissgerber's Golden Mast Inn, W349-N5293 Lacy's Lane, Okauchee. We invite family and friends to attend and share fond memories and stories.