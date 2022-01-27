Mary Lewisa ‘Lew’ Andringa
Feb. 2, 1951 - Jan. 19, 2022
Mary Lewisa Andringa, 70, known as “Lew” to most and “Mom” to all, passed peacefully into her heavenly home early on January 19, 2022, at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital surrounded by her loving family.
Born February 2, 1951, on Spokane Air Force Base, she grew up in a bustling household in Ballwin, Missouri. Lewisa graduated Lafayette High School and began working at Bell Telephone Company where she was proudly employed for over 35 years. Following her retirement, she enjoyed gardening, growing with God, and time with her expanding family as a proud grandma. She bravely fought cancer for many years and carried herself with an unwavering faith. Lew was known for her strong determination, her deep faith and her endless love.
Mary Lewisa was preceded in death by her parents, Delbert and Mary Lou Teel; her brother Victor; her brother Delbert Jr.; her brother David; and her nephew Douglas. All were loved and all will be missed.
Lew is survived by her cherished daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Justin (Andringa) Mann of Germantown, and her most treasured grandchildren Finnley and Ariya, which she had the pleasure of co-parenting and co-grandparenting with Thomas Andringa of Bend, Oregon. She is also survived by her sister Lana Clary of Lenoir, North Carolina; her brothers Dennis Teel (Diane) of Indian Trail, North Carolina, and Douglas Teel (Judy) of Florissant, Missouri; and a sister-in-law Jan Teel-Nealis of Matthews, North Carolina. She also leaves to mourn her passing many wonderful “in laws,” nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thank you to Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital, Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital Cancer Center, and Church and Chapel Funeral Home for all of their care and support given by the staff.
